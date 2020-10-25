Jere F. Goretzke, Jr., 53, of Conestoga, lost his battle with cancer, after 11 years, having survived brain surgery and 5 CyberKnife procedures, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, son of Jere F., Sr. and Judith A. Downes Goretzke, New Danville. Jere was a lab technician for ALCOA now Arconic for 21 years. He was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, Class of 1986. Jere was a former member of the New Danville Fire Company; a member and served as a Lieutenant of Conestoga Fire Company, where he was the chairperson of the fund drive, and taught fire prevention to pre-school and elementary students. He enjoyed being a first responder in fire service since he was 16 years old. Jere was a member of West End Ambulance Association; Green Hill Sportsmen's Association and the NRA. He loved going to the family cabin in Huntingdon, hunting deer with his dad since he was 12 and was also an avid archery hunter.
Surviving in addition to his parents, one sister: Joy L. (John) Wighaman, Lancaster. One niece: Vivian. Two nephews: Oliver and Carter.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Conestoga Fire Company, 3290 Main Street, Conestoga, PA 17516 on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. with Pastor Mike Sigman, officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Conestoga Fire Company. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: