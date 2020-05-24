Jere E. Yohn, 82, of East Earl, passed away Sat., May 23, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Ralph and Anna (Freidly) Yohn and the loving husband of 63 years to Dorothy M. (Brubaker) Yohn.
Jere is survived by three sons, Lynn Yohn (Teri) of Chicago, Michael Yohn (Lori) of Mohnton, and Troy Yohn of Lancaster; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Carol Patterson.
Services are private. www.goodfuneral.com
