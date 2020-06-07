Jere Bare Kenderdine, 77, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. He had multiple myeloma for seven years, complicated by vascular dementia.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Myrtle Addah Bare Kenderdine and Leonard Vernon Kenderdine, Sr.
Jere graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1961 and from Millersville State Teacher's College in 1965 with a degree in elementary education. He earned a master's in Education Administration from Temple University. Over the course of 30 years, he built his career around educating children, first as a classroom teacher and later as building principal in elementary schools of the School District of Lancaster.
Jere was an all-around athlete. He competed in triathlons and motorcycle hillclimbing. He received numerous accolades in wrestling while in high school, remaining an undefeated wrestler in his senior year and district champion as well as playing varsity football. While at Millersville he received the coveted Rupp Cup for wrestling. Following college, he participated in YMCA wrestling and coached at J. P. McCaskey High School and Manheim Township High School. Following in his footsteps, his sons and grandsons were active wrestlers during their high school years.
An avid and accomplished outdoorsman, Jere loved an adventure. He traveled to Canada and Alaska many times to hunt and fish, mentoring extended family members in the fine art of survival in the wild. A trip with Jere was both an adventure and an education.
Jere knew how to be a friend, evidenced by his long-term relationships with friends from childhood and high school. Above all, his family was important. He looked forward to annual family vacations to Bethany Beach, Delaware. Sometimes there were over 20 people crammed into a tiny cottage to enjoy the sun and surf and family interaction. Jere had a cabin in Cumberland County where family members walked pets, hiked, hunted, canoed, fished, watched birds, and shared holiday meals, thus instilling the love of the outdoors in future generations.
Jere is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Scott Kenderdine and his wife, Sandra, of Lancaster, and Victor Anthony Kenderdine of Lancaster; two grandsons, Brooks Foster Kenderdine and Colby Dylan Kenderdine; four siblings, Linda Lou Freisher of Lancaster, Leonard Vernon Kenderdine, Jr., of Lancaster, James Raymond Kenderdine (Linda) of Manheim, and Kathryn Lee Peris of Lancaster; and his numerous beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
We as a family wish to express our love for Jere. We will miss his presence here on earth. He has now been received home to our Savior Jesus Christ who created this beautiful world Jere cherished.
In observance of COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held. We express gratitude for the professionals who cared for Jere-including caregivers in his home from Connections at Home via Willow Valley, the ABBCI staff and support group, and hospice care. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org) or The Willow Valley Communities Charitable Foundation Memory Care.
