Jere A. Murphy, 76, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away on Thursday evening, October 7, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by his family. Born in Lancaster and raised in Rheems, he was the son of the late Edward T. and Emma I. Burkett Murphy. He was the husband of Barbara A. McDannel Murphy for 50 years on June 19.
Jere attended Mount Joy Church of God and was a former member of First Church of God in Elizabethtown where he was an adult Sunday school teacher and very involved in church leadership. He earned both a Bachelor of Science and a Master’s Degree in Education at Millersville University. He began his 35-year career as an educator as a student teacher in the Manheim Central School District and retired from there in 2002. During his tenure, he spent many years as a senior high mathematics teacher prior to becoming an assistant principal and then high school principal. His last two years focused on developing special programs, namely the Manheim Central Alumni Association and Manheim Central Foundation for Educational Enrichment (MCFEE). He assumed the role as the first executive director of MCFEE. Although education was important to Jere, he also enjoyed watching the Baltimore Orioles and Penn State football.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Todd R., husband of Beth A. Witmer Murphy, of Harrisburg, Jill M., wife of Clinton B. Singletary, of Hummelstown, and Joan L., wife of Robert A. Crick, of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren, Ryan and Emma Murphy, Hayden and Havannah Singletary, and Adrienne, Adam, and Autumn Crick; and three siblings, Jacqueline F., wife of Lavern Mumma, of Greenville, SC, Stanley L., husband of Cathy Murphy, of Enola, and Keith E., husband of Louise Murphy, of Elizabethtown. He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Jean L. Sardino, Patsy C. Eichler, and Harold “Bud” Murphy.
A memorial service will be held on Friday morning, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA. Guests are invited to a public viewing at the church on Thursday evening from 6-8:00 PM. Interment will be private. Kindly wear masks. The service will be livestreamed through a link that can be found at mountjoychurchofgod.org. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to MCFEE, PO Box 475, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
