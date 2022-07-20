Jenny S. Huyett, 69, lost her courageous four and a half year battle with breast cancer on Friday, July 15, 2022. She is now set free from her pain.
Born in Bellefonte, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jackie Donald and June (Johnson) Kerschner. Jenny graduated from Mechanicsburg High School, and earned her business degree from HACC in Harrisburg.
A very successful Tupperware salesperson, Jenny threw large parties and became a manager for the company. For the past 20 years she was a dedicated marketing person for Jaxxon Promotions, working until entering the hospital last week.
She shared 46 wonderful years with husband Harvey S. Huyett. Jenny dearly loved Harvey, their children and grandson. She was very easy going, she enjoyed tending to her flower garden, decorating the house, especially for Christmas, sitting on the garden swing, rocking in the rocking chair, and singing and playing the piano. Jenny took great care of the home, she enjoyed baking and cooking, and spending time with her family and her dogs, Mason and Murphy.
In addition to Harvey, Jenny is survived by son Andrew J. Huyett of Lancaster, and his significant other, Amy Carson; and daughter Kayla J. Smith, wife of Brandon and their son Arlo of Providence Township.
Jenny's family will greet friends from 1 to 2 PM, followed by a celebration of her life at 2 PM, on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen For The Cure, www.Komen.org
