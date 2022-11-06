Jenny L. Achey

Jenny Lucia Achey, 49, of Mount Joy, went home to be with Jesus on October 28, 2022 following a fall at her home. She was the daughter of Anthony Ritrovato (Catherine Lancaster) of Elizabethtown and Bonnie Mateer (Tim) of Mount Joy. Jenny attended Christ House Church, Ephrata where she used her musical talents on the worship team.
Jenny graduated from Manheim Central High School and Elim Bible Institute. She later served with Youth With A Mission. In the 2010's she was an organizer of Firestarters Revival Ministries. Recently she was the owner of "Caring House Cleaners" cleaning service.
In addition to her parents, Jenny is survived by her children, sons Caleb Achey of Marietta, Joshua Achey of Lancaster, daughters, Mikayla Achey of Mount Joy, and Skylar Achey of Lancaster. She is also survived by two brothers, Tony Ritrovato (Marcia) and John Ritrovato (Kristi).
Plans for a memorial service are pending. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
