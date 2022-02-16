Jennifer Lynn (Morris) Cahill, 47, of Akron, the founder and namesake of the Team Jennifer Cahill Charities, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at home after her valiant battle with cancer. Born in Darby, she was the oldest of six children born to Thomas A. Sr. and Suzanne M. (White) Morris, and the loving wife of 11 years to Michael M. Cahill.
Jennifer and her family moved to Lancaster County in 1988. She graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School in 1993 and received her associate's degree at the Central Penn Business School. Jennifer was proud to be a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving from 1995 to 1999, stationed in Alaska. Her service to her country was important to her. She worked as a Communications Coordinator for the Dept. of the Navy for many years, then became a licensed insurance agent for Westfield Insurance.
When Jen was diagnosed with terminal cancer, she dedicated the remainder of her life to helping others and established a charity to fund burial arrangements for female veterans with cancer. Her charity was formally incorporated in December 2020 and official fund-raising efforts began soon after in February 2021. Jennifer was a woman of faith, rooted in the strength of Catholic traditions. Her presence was quiet and timid, her inner strength was that of a lion, and her fun wit would catch you by surprise. She loved the simple things like lemonade, ice cream, gardening, a good book, a sunny beach day, anything chocolate, and a motorcycle ride with her sweetheart. She promoted the 12-steps, supporting and encouraging others through a life of recovery. Jennifer valued relationships, family, and friends. Always a giver, always a fighter, always our hero; Jennifer will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jennifer is survived by five siblings, Anne Parker of Lancaster, Mike Morris of Manheim, Tom Morris Jr., of Lancaster, Jimmy Morris of Lancaster, and Joe Morris of Lancaster; two stepchildren, Brianna R. Cahill of Akron, and Gordon M. Cahill of Akron; seven nieces and nephews, 8 step nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Sharon Y. (Peter) Czabafy; and stepmother-in-law, Wendy Cahill.
Viewings will be held on Sun, Feb. 20th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA and Monday, Feb. 21st from 10 to 11 a.m. at OMPH Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Middle Creek Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Team Jennifer Cahill Charities, 14B South 7th Street, Akron, PA 17501 www.teamjennifercahillcharities.org.