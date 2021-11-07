Jennifer Lynn Herr, 57, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. She will be remembered as a strong, loving mother, companion, sister and friend to those she held close.
Born and raised in Lancaster, Jennifer was the daughter of Sandra M. Herr, Lancaster and the late James Z. Herr.
Jennifer graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and proudly achieved her Bachelor’s Degree from Millersville University in May of 2017. She used her degree to obtain a career dedicated to helping others.
Jennifer was a lover of all living things. She especially found happiness when surrounded by nature, family and friends. She will be remembered by many for her quick wit, sense of humor and compassionate heart. When Jennifer wasn't caring for her family she found joy in gardening, neighborhood walks and cooking. She also adored and spoiled her dog Stella and cat Josie. Jennifer also had a special dedication to feeding the wildlife in her backyard.
Along with finding love, she discovered a passion in the freedom of being on the back of a motorcycle and simply observing the beauty around her.
In addition to her mother, Jennifer is survived by her two daughters, Brittany Valentine, of Lancaster and Annie Valentine, of Philadelphia. She was predeceased by a son, Gregory Alexander Valentine. She also leaves behind her partner, David Liebert of Lancaster and her brother Michael Herr (Deborah) of Lititz and sister, Kathy Rosenzweig (Dean) of York.
The family would like to recognize and thank the valiant efforts of the Middle Creek Search and Rescue, Willow Street Fire Company, West Lampeter Township Police Department and Lancaster County Park Rangers in finding and returning Jennifer to them.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service held in the spring of 2022. To receive information in regard to this Celebration, kindly send your email address to: celebratejenherr@gmail.com.
