Jennifer L. Thompson, 48, of Landisville, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Frank A. Thompson to whom she was married for 22 years. Jen was born in Lancaster, daughter of Ronald E. and Kay M. Foster Crawford, Landisville. She was a researcher, having worked for Hershey Medical Center and Astra Zeneca. She was a graduate of Hempfield High School, Class of 1990, and the University of Pittsburgh, Class of 1994 where she received a degree in Behavioral Neuroscience and Chemistry. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with her Master's Degree in Forensic Medicine from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2003. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Her passions were her love for her family and friends, running and her husky dogs, and she unconditionally loved people. Jen enjoyed traveling to the islands, family vacations to Ocean City, NJ and Jerry Garcia music. She was very supportive of the Lupus Foundation, and also her daughter's, nieces and nephews sporting events. Her family meant a lot to her.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents, one daughter: Kaylee R. Thompson, at home. Siblings: Ronald E. (Michele R.) Crawford, Jr., Kankakee, IL; Lynda J. (Bob) Martin, Lancaster; and Jeffrey S. (Tonya) Crawford, Bangor, PA. Nieces and nephews: Clayton; Tyler; Alec; Marissa; and Delaney. Father and mother-in-law: Robert and Kathy Thompson, Lancaster.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Lancaster Tennis and Yacht Club, 2615 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. with Pastor Barbara A. Caruana, officiating. Private Family Interment will follow the service in Silver Spring Cemetery. A Drive-Thru Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., on Tuesday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Lupus Foundation PA, 218 West Governor Rd., Hershey, PA 17033. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
