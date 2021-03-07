Jennifer L. Howell, 42, of Conestoga, departed her Earthly home, surrounded by loving family, and entered Heaven's gates on February 23, 2021. We envision Jennifer being welcomed into Heaven by her Heavenly Father, as well as her loving grandmother who passed away only nine days earlier and many other loved ones.
Jennifer was born October 20, 1978 in Lancaster, PA. She is survived by her parents, Edward and Dianna (Yoder) Howell, sister and caretaker, Jessica Howell, sister, Tiffany Camacho (Henry) and brother, Jerome Ward, as well as several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jennifer was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John (Jack) and Loretta Yoder and paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Chloe Howell.
Jennifer was born with Cerebral Palsy, but she didn't let that stop her from living life to the fullest. She graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1997, where she was crowned Prom Queen, and graduated with Honors from Millersville University in 2001 with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. While in college, Jennifer was approached to be an exchange student at Oxford University, England.
Jenny worked for United Disability Services from 2005-2015 where she worked tirelessly to advocate for the rights of others who were faced with physical and cognitive disabilities. Jennifer would consult with national disability orgs. for the advancement of persons with disabilities. Jennifer also served on the PA Governors council for disability transition.
Jennifer's beautiful soul, contagious smile and sweet spirit positively impacted all those who knew her. Jennifer loved the LORD and we look forward to her greeting us when we get to Heaven.
Her time here on Earth was way too short, but she left a legacy that will be carried on by her family and loved ones. Her family is rejoicing in the fact that Jennifer's body is now whole and she can run and dance and live pain-free for eternity.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
