Jennifer Kay Martin, 33, of New Holland, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home while under hospice care. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of Reuben S. and May Lou (Sensenig) Martin, with whom she resided.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two siblings: Mary Beth wife of Darnell Zimmerman, Manheim and Randall S. Martin, at home (friend Mikayla Garman), two nephews: Cameron and Emerson, a niece Kezia, and maternal grandparents, Adam and Mary Lou Sensenig, New Holland.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Reuben W. and Lena Martin.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at South Hinkletown Mennonite church with Bishop Amos G. Martin, Harlan W. Martin, E. Merle Nolt and Roy Sensenig officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center on Tuesday from 24 p.m. and 68 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
