Jennifer Ann Weaver, 40, of York, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Jay Robert Jr. and Shirley A. Smith Ruhl. Jennifer was the loving wife of Braxton Weaver. Jennifer worked as a nurse's aide for Home Health Care. She enjoyed micro-Sprint racing, concerts of various bands, a favorite being "Emily's Toy Box," and doing arts and crafts.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Braxton, are four children, Chase Walker, Baron Bybee, Aspen Groff, Gretchen Bybee, all of York, a grandson, Haidyn Walker, two sisters, Jackie wife of Charles Tetlow of Converse, TX, Angela Ruhl of Manheim. Preceding her in death is a brother-in-law, Raymond Myers, Jr. and paternal grandparents, Jay Robert and Mae Ruhl.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jennifer's graveside service at Ruhl's United Methodist Cemetery, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM. There will be a public viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday evening from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Those desiring may send contributions in Jennifer's memory to GoFundMe.com, to help defray funeral expenses. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
Browse »