Jennifer A. Muth, age 54, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at home in New Orleans, LA. Jennifer passed after a year-long battle with cancer, in the loving presence of her husband Yoni Goldstein, a cherished partner of 15 years, and her friends.
Jennifer was born in Washington, DC on May 7, 1967, to Shirley M. (Carnes) Muth (deceased) and Robert J. Muth of Lancaster City.
In addition to her husband and father, Jennifer is survived by an extended family including two brothers, Christopher J. Muth of Newtown, PA, and Harrison J. Muth of Jackson, WY and Lancaster City.
Jennifer was a graduate of George School, a Friends (Quaker) School in Newtown, and of American University, Washington, DC.
Jennifer was possessed of a creative, free and loving spirit, and in her early life traveled widely as an avid follower of the Grateful Dead. Following their marriage, she and Yoni backpacked throughout the South Pacific, Japan, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. They resided for a time in Valencia, Spain and Maui, HI, where Jennifer's ashes will be scattered on the beach that she had planned to return to in retirement.
In recent years, Jennifer and Yoni resided in New Orleans among a host of friends, and were joyously immersed in Mardi Gras and the unique culture of the city. In time, a celebration of Jennifer's life will be held in true New Orleans fashion.
Jennifer had the eye of an artist, and her creative skills were manifest in many ways. She excelled in photography, created a number of books documenting her travels, designed and made imaginative Mardi Gras costumes, and so much more.
As a permanent memorial, Jennifer's family has founded and will endow the Jennifer A. Muth Memorial Scholarship at Lancaster Friends School. Following her wishes, the scholarship will be awarded annually to one or more students exhibiting a talent and potential for a life of creative endeavors. Those wishing to do so may add to the endowment by contributions, so identified, to Lancaster Friends School, 110 Tulane Terrace, Lancaster, PA 17603.
A living tribute »