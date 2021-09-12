Jennifer A. Lenox, 37, of New Providence, passed away very unexpectedly at home on Friday, September 3, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the beloved daughter of William P. and Diane L. (Webb) Lenox with whom she resided.
Following high school graduation, Jennifer attended Millersville University for a time, and lived in the Washington DC area for many years before returning to Lancaster. She was best known to all as a "foodie". Over the years, all of her jobs involved food and the food service industry. She enjoyed watching all of the food programs on television; she loved cooking and never used a recipe, so every dish was unique. Jennifer loved special holiday occasions and family gatherings, making sure everything was perfectly planned out and in place. She enjoyed playing board games, especially Scrabble, and was a devoted Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. Of the protestant faith, she always made time for daily devotions.
Along with her parents, Jennifer will be sadly missed by her siblings: Bill Lenox and his wife Joanne, Chris Kilby and her husband Ron, all of Lancaster, Matt Lenox of Pequea, and Sarah Waldridge and her husband John of Northeast, MD; along with 8 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She is also deeply missed by the family's labradoodle, Abbie, who was her constant companion.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Jennifer's memory be made to a charity of one's choosing. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com