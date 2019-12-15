Jennie Marie Boyer High, 90, formerly of Salunga, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Masonic Villages, Elizabethtown. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Rufus and Elva (Bryan) Boyer. Jennie was the wife of the late John George High, Sr. who passed away on January 24, 1997.
Jennie retired from the former Charles Chips. She was a member of Chiques United Methodist Church in Mount Joy. Jennie loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and grea- grandchildren who were the sunshine of her life.
Jennie is survived by five children, Jerry G. High, husband of Terry of Willamina, OR, Joni C. Morgan, wife of Rick of Lancaster, Julie Wanger, wife of Kenneth of Columbia, Jennie M. Hean, wife of Rick of Mountville and John G. High, Jr. of Lancaster; eleven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christy Jo Morgan; a great-grandson Brayden Ernst; three sisters, Rhoda Baxter, Rose Kriedler and Mary Boyer; and four brothers, Paul, Kenneth, Rufus and James Boyer.
A funeral service honoring Jennie's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc,. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM and again on Wednesday before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow the service at Mount Joy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Villages Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »