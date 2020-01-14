Jennie M Shields, 73, passed away on Saturday, December 28. Born in Columbia, PA., she was the daughter of William and Elva Feltch. She was a skillful hairdresser early in her career then put in many years at Armstrong Ceiling Plant in Marietta, PA.
Jennie enjoyed cooking and baking, especially during the holidays for anyone who came to her table hungry. She will be remembered for her big heart and love of cats.
She is survived by her daughter Tammy, granddaughter Kimberly (wife of Devin) and her brother, Larry Feltch.
Memorial donations may be made to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County - 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com 717-273-6283
