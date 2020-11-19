Jennie M. Nolt, 82, of Blue Ball, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in an accident. Born in East Earl Twp. She was the daughter of the late Daniel B. and Lizzie (Martin) Nolt.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Weaverland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are five sisters: Lena M. Hoover, Denver, Susan M. Zimmerman, Boyd, WI, Rebecca M. Nolt, Lancaster, Hettie Sagner, Harrisburg, Edna M. Nolt, New Holland, Ida M. Martin, Ephrata, three brothers: Isaac M. married to Rebecca (Hoover) Nolt, Latham, MO, Elam M. married to Sarah (Zimmerman) Nolt, East Earl, Luke M. Nolt, Ephrata, 112 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Frances and Lydia Nolt and five brothers, John, Henry, Ammon, Weaver, and Menno Nolt.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Leon Nolt home, 1047 East Earl Rd., New Holland with further services at 9:30 a.m. at Weaverland Mennonite Church with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Leon Nolt home on Friday from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
