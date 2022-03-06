Jennie L. Roland, 87, of Mount Hope Nazarene Community, Manheim formerly of Leola, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Mar. 4, 2022. Born in Bowmansville, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and E. Laura Kiefer Weaver. She was the loving wife of John A. Roland, Jr. who died in 2009.
Jennie worked as a cabinet stainer for Krown Kitchens, Leola. A long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church, Leola, she more recently attended the East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim. She loved to read and spend time with her family.
She will be lovingly missed by: her children, Jane married to the late Jeff Hurst, Leola, Jack of San Antonio, TX, Jimm married to Beth Roland, Manheim; grandchildren, Michelle (Steve) Strohm, Tiffany (Adam) Gehman, Ashli (Kevin) Kurian, Rebekah (Ryan) Scorza, Jeremy Roland; eight great-grandchildren. Her siblings, Herbert Weaver, Dorothy Carvell, Estella Kiefer, Laura Mae Long, Betty Hostetter and Shirley Rollman preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2022 at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola. Greeting time: 10:30 a.m. 11 a.m. Interment: Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials welcomed to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Furman's -- Leola
