Jennie K. (Schuler) Iles, age 94, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2021 at Oak Leaf Manor North in Landisville, PA. Born on January 14, 1926 in Souderton, PA, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Florence N. (Gerhart) Schuler. She grew up in Telford and was a 1944 graduate of Souderton High School. She then graduated from the Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing. In 1950, she married the late Robert T. Iles and moved to Lansdale, PA where they raised their family, became lifelong members of Trinity Lutheran Church, and celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Jennie will be greatly missed by her sons, T. Randall (Mary Ellen) of State College, PA and Brent W. (Linnea) of Lancaster, PA; and daughters Ellen Iles Altdoerffer (Frank) of Conestoga, PA and Lauren P. Iles of Souderton, PA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Jennie was preceded in death by sisters Margaret, Beatrice, Doris, and Helen, and brothers Charles, William, and Homer.
Memorial services will be held later in the year. Interment will be at Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery in Harleysville, PA. Arrangements are being handled by Shelly Dinan Funeral Home in Lansdale. Her life's journey can be viewed at www.dinanfuneralhome.com.
