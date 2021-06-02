Jennie H. Flay, 89, of York, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she had resided for the past two months. She was the wife of the late Dean H. Flay who preceded her in death in 2011. Her first husband, Raymond L. Maxenberger, Jr. passed in 1966. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Daisy Wright Hilliar.
Jennie was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1949 and was employed as a bookkeeper for Armstrong World Industries and Nickolaus Electrical Construction, Columbia for many years.
Church and family were central to Jennie's life. She grew up in Columbia and played piano and organ at St. James Lutheran Church, Columbia in her early years. In 1975, she moved to York and joined Advent Lutheran Church. She was a devoted member and supporter of special projects, sang in the Chancel Choir and was involved in the Leisure Group. Brain games were a favorite pastime. She was very proficient at Cryptograms and would gladly share her tips for solving them. She frequently had a Jigsaw Puzzle in progress. She and Dean entertained family and friends at their beloved condo in Stone Harbor, NJ for over 30 years, hosted Monday night Yahtzee games in her home and was a member of several bowling leagues and clubs (pinochle and bridge). She enjoyed watching her grandchildren excel in competitive sports. A lover of the performing arts, she was a season ticket holder at York Symphony and frequently attended local theater and music events. Her trips to NYC Broadway shows were an annual event for over 35 years.
In addition, Jennie was a member of the Appell Center for the Preforming Arts and the Women's Friendship Club of York.
She is survived by her daughter, Marie K. Maxenberger Bizal; stepchildren, Kathy A. Wanbaugh; Sandra J. wife of Daniel Artman; Deena S. wife of Burnell Carbaugh; Patrick D. husband of Leslie Flay; Dustin E. husband of Dawn Flay; ten grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Abba Consylman, Daisy Broome, John S. Hilliar, William Hilliar, Dorothy Troutman, LaVera Livingston, Walter Hilliar and Shirley Kuhn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 E. Market St., York, PA 17402 with the Rev. Dr. Constance Mentzer, officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Columbia PA. Friends will be received at the church one hour prior to the service. Attendees are asked to wear a mask. The service will also be live streamed at Advent Lutheran Church York on YouTube. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions in Jennie's memory to the Advent Lutheran Church or to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York, PA 17401 would be deeply appreciated.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
A living tribute »