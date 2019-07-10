Jennie E. Toms, 89, Willow Street, PA. On July 7, 2019 our dear sweet mother passed from this life into the arms of Our Blessed Savior. Jennie was the beloved wife of the late Earl E. Toms who passed away in February, 2019. They had celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Jennie was born in Lancaster to the late Theodore and Jennie Rudy Weitzel December 8, 1929.
She had worked at the former Armstrong Cork Co., then at the former Watt & Shand Department Store in office administration retiring after 26 years. An accomplished seamstress, she designed and made many of her daughters' dresses. One of her passions was playing the marimba, where she had performed for many of the social and civic organizations in the county.
Jennie was a member of New Providence Church of God for over 60 years, where she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible school.
A caring and thoughtful wife, mother, and grandmother, she was always thinking of others before herself. She thoroughly loved her grandchildren and went out of her way to make things special for them. She loved her family and was always concerned about them, even their pet dogs.
Jennie is survived by 4 daughters- Patricia L., wife of Pastor J. Thomas Lefever, Buck; Susan L., wife of Daniel Hill, Lancaster; Shirley A. (Shirl), wife of Harry Bortzfield, Strasburg; Barbara E. (Barb) Feeman, Strasburg; 7 grandchildren- Dwight, Kimberly, Lori, Matthew, Andrew, Michelle, Jeffrey; step grandson, Lance; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters -in-law- Janice Weitzel, Barbara Ehleiter; and many nieces and nephews. Jennie was predeceased by siblings, Blanche, William, Theodore, and Donald.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community staffs, Legend of Lancaster, and Willow Tree Hospice for the compassionate care given to their mother.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA with her grandson Pastor Dwight Lefever officiating. There will be a visitation prior to the service at the church on Friday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.