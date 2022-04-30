Jennie E. McBride, 89, of Lancaster, PA, passed away into the loving arms of her Savior on Monday, April 25, 2022. She was the daughter of the late John and Anna Smith. She shared 41 years of marriage with her husband, the late Morris H. McBride.
Jennie is survived by her daughter, Jennifer M. Daisy, wife of Charles. She was predeceased by her 13 siblings.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jennie's name to ProMedica/Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, #180 Wyomissing, PA 19610.
Please visit Jennie's Memorial Page at