Jenni Lynn McWilliams, age 47, of Lancaster, PA passed away September 7 at Hospice in Mount Joy, PA after a lengthy and courageous battle with breast cancer. Jenni was born in New Orleans, LA, the daughter of Matthew C. and Jodi L. McWilliams.
She graduated from Archbishop Blenk High School in New Orleans, then received her Bachelor's in Psychology from Louisiana Tech University and her Master's in Counseling from the University of North Carolina Charlotte. Jenni enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her family. She also loved music, singing with Lancaster Symphony Chorus and the Charlotte Symphony Chorus during her time in North Carolina. Loved ones will miss her irreverent sense of humor and infectious laugh.
She is survived by her beloved son, Gabriel Henry, Gabriel's father, Kurt Henry, her parents and sister, Emily McWilliams of New Orleans, LA. She also has a large extended family across York, PA and surrounding areas.
A memorial service celebrating Jenni's life will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday September 14th at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. There will be a time of fellowship and refreshments with family and friends in the fellowship hall after the service. A private interment will be at Heiland View Cemetery after the service.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Ann B Barshinger Cancer Clinic at Lancaster General Health.
