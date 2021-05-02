Jenna Mae Gunselman, 29 years old, passed away unexpectedly on April 23, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Her loss was completely unexpected and the family is deeply saddened.
Jenna was born in Ephrata, PA on May 16, 1991. She attended OMPH Catholic School, Ephrata High School and the Philadelphia University for fashion design, her passion.
She is survived by her parents, David and Suzanne Gunselman, Ephrata; her sister, Lauren Gunselman Topper, Lancaster; her nephew, Jacob Topper and her niece Sadie Topper, Lancaster; and her grandmother, Anna Rose Schannauer, Ephrata. Jenna is the niece of John and (Kim) Gunselman, Virginia; Teresa Caruthers, Ephrata; Joseph and (Rebecca) Gunselman, Washington; James and (Kate) Gunselman, Ephrata; Joan and (Mark) Wicks, Bethel. Jenna is a cousin to Erika Gunselman, Simone Frasier, Joseph Gunselman, Samuel Gunselman, Karl Gunselman, Clayton Wicks and Megan Wicks. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, William Schannauer, and paternal grandparents, Vera and John Gunselman.
Jenna was most recently employed at Eddie Bauer as an assistant manager and excelled at coordinating beautiful outfits for her customers and displays. Jenna had an eye for making anything or anyone look beautiful – whether it was a mannequin, a customer, or a friend for whom she was doing makeup or hairstyling. She was innovative; creativity came naturally to her. She was the family's "go to" gal when we needed inspiration. In addition to her artistic talents, Jenna loved crafting. She designed gorgeous wreaths, baskets, and flower arrangements, and loved interior decorating. Her artistic and fashion design was truly her gift and one of her most wonderful talents. She appreciated the artistic elements of God's green earth in her plant collection; she particularly favored arranging and raising varieties of succulents. She had an immense passion for caring for animals, especially her cat, Tiger.
Jenna also took great pride in, and loved, being an aunt to her nephew, Jacob, and her niece and god-daughter, Sadie. They were, by far, her favorite people to spend time with, and they brought her great joy. Not only did they make her smile, they always cheered when they knew Aunt Jenna was coming to visit. Her smile and presence lit up the room.
Anyone who knew Jenna knew she was a kind, loving, caring, and hard-working gal. Jenna always strived to be supportive and a source of positivity. She had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh! Jenna will be remembered as being smart, resourceful, funny, creative, witty, supportive, caring, and beautiful inside and out. Jenna's family and friends will miss her more than words can say. She blessed everyone's lives in many ways and she'll always be present in the hearts of many. Her family and friends will sorely miss her.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jenna's Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, PA on Saturday, May 22, 2012 at 10:00 A.M. for visitation, and Mass at 11:00 A.M. with The Rev. John Francis Murray C.Ss.R. Celebrant. Interment will follow at Swamp Lutheran Church Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at The Groff's Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange St. (corner of W. Orange and Pine Streets), Lancaster, PA on Saturday, May 22, 2012 at 3:00 P.M. Everyone is invited to The Groff Event Center, 234 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA following the life celebration service. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required for all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the "Humane League of Lancaster," 2175 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602; "Mental Health America of Lancaster County," 245 Butler Avenue, Suite 204, Lancaster, PA 17601; "Hospice and Community Care Ruach Fund," P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125; or "Silent Samaritans," 1803 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. All donations should be noted "In memory of Jenna Mae Gunselman."
