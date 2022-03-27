Jenna M. Ferrick, 37, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Penn Medicine LGH. She was the wife of Timothy S. Ferrick with whom she was married for the past 12 years. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of Jeanette Nau wife of Gregory Good and the late Donald J. Diffenderfer. A graduate of Columbia High School Class of 2002, she previously was employed as a certified phlebotomist at Penn Medicine LGH. Her life centered around her family, beach and the mountains.
In addition to her husband, mother and step father is her beloved son, Jaiden Kurtzdorfer; sister, Rebecca wife of Michael Radzick; maternal grandfather, Wayne "Doc" Nau; maternal grandmother, Camille Woodley and paternal grandmother, Anna Diffenderfer.
A private celebration of Jenna's life will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
