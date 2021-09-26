Jenna L. Weaver, 33, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday September 16, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Robert E. Bachman and Debbie A Wildt.
Jenna was not defined by her illness and addiction, and yet she still died from an overdose. Her friends and family will remember her for the beautiful, headstrong, funny, caring person that she truly was. Jenna had a passion for crocheting and enjoyed making bigger and bigger blankets for everyone. She was an animal person, like her parents, and wanted to rescue every cat she found. That is what brought one of the biggest joys, Momma, her sweet feisty cat into her life. Jenna was a loving caring person and was loved deeply by those who knew her.
In addition to her husband Harold, Jenna is survived by her children, Christian and Micah; her siblings, Jessica Shenk and Hayden Shenk.
Interment will be private, and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jenna's memory may be made to: https://www.womenshelters.org/cit/pa-lancaster and if you need help: https://www.womenshelters.org/addiction.php
