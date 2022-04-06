Jenica Faith Zimmerman, 16, of Lebanon, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 3, 2022 in the Hershey Medical Center. She was born in Myerstown on May 22, 2005, daughter of Albert R. and Carolyn F. Huber Zimmerman of Lebanon. Jenica was employed by Green Acres Lawn Care and a member of Fairview Mennonite Church of Weaverland Conference.
Surviving in addition to her parents are maternal grandparents, Lester and Janet Wenger Huber of Myerstown; paternal grandparents, David E. and Mildred Rutt Zimmerman of Lebanon; siblings, Rodney, Derek, Lachell, Jessalyn, Shalyn and Alisha Zimmerman; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown. Burial in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements.
