Jeneva Grace Stoltzfus, 6 weeks old, beloved daughter of Jacob and Miriam Huyard Stoltzfus of 205 Lewis Mills Rd., Honey Brook, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, May 19, 2023.
She was a precious little sister to Lori Beth and brother Javen Merle. She will be greatly missed by all who had the short opportunity to know her. She also leaves behind grieving paternal grandparents, Stephen and Mary Stoltzfus, Ronks; maternal grandparents, Jesse and Sadie Huyard, New Holland; 27 cousins; four great-grandmothers; numerous uncles and aunts. Too Precious and too sweet to stay as we loved her, so we miss her.
Tentative Funeral Services: 11 a.m. EST, Tuesday May 23rd from the late home. Viewing: Monday evening till the service. Interment: Stoltzfus Cemetery, Honey Brook. Furman's Leola
