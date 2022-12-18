Jene Lee Overly, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, December 10. She was with her husband of 65 years when she passed. Jene Lee was born on June 30, 1935 to Bessie and Warren Hess. She was a beautician by trade, having obtained her Pennsylvania cosmetology license, thereafter, owning a successful beauty salon for more than 30 years.
She met the love of her life, Donald R. Overly, in 1956 and they were wed and went on to have two children. Jene Lee was a devoted wife and mother. She was a faithful member of the Millersville Community Church, enjoying particularly, helping at the Church Thrift shop. She enjoyed and was skilled at many crafts. She filled our home with warmth, love and laughter. We will miss her greatly.
Jene Lee is predeceased by her parents, and her sisters Bernie Fridy and Linda Rineer. She is survived by her brother, Robah Hess. She is also survived by her husband, Don, her children Condessa Flawd (married to David Flawd) and Margeretta Overly (married to Lorin Friedman), and her grandchildren, Darren and Mariah Flawd.
There will be a celebration of life at the Millersville Community Church, at 163 W. Frederick Street, Millersville, PA 17551, on December 30th, services beginning at 11:00 AM. To Leave an online condolence please visit: www.717cremate.com
A living tribute »