Jeffrey W. Brugger, 68, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Nevin K. and C. Ann (Oberholtzer) Brugger and was the husband of Trina L. (Sutherly) Brugger.
Jeff graduated from Ephrata High School in 1972. He went onto Brandywine College to earn an associate degree in business management. In 1974 he began work at the family business, Ephrata Manufacturing Company on Pine Street in Ephrata, PA. The foundry closed in 2008. Jeff went to work for Cocalico School District, where he was responsible for the athletic fields and maintenance.
Jeff had a heart of gold. He was known to help anyone at the drop of a hat. He had a myriad of friends who have been the recipients of his good nature. He was generous, positive, tolerant, nostalgic, and creative. Jeff was a lover of old thingsold books, old tools, and old ways of doing things. He was content to live simply-having built a cabin in which he and his wife Trina lived with a fireplace for heat, and a wood cook stove. He was a woodworker, chef, storyteller, coach, fisherman, golfer, eagle scout, game player, lover of dogs, wood, jazz music, and grouse hunting in the north woods of Vermont. He enjoyed beach vacations with his family and Quimby Country in northern Vermont. Jeff loved life, appreciated everything, and demanded little. He was a great soul who will be missed by many.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Dustin, husband of Regina Miller, Benjamin Brugger; two grandsons, Hunter and Wyatt Miller; a brother, Steve, husband of Rebecca Brugger of Stevens; two sisters, Sally, wife of David Wise of Lititz and Julie, wife of Paul Finke of Davidson, NC.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Ironspire Complex, 2800 N. Reading Road, Adamstown. The service will begin at 6 PM. Visitation with family will follow. This is not a formal event, please dress casually.
Memorial contributions in Jeffrey's memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
