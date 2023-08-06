Jeffrey W. Brugger, 68, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital-Penn Medicine.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Ironspire Complex, 2800 N. Reading Road, Adamstown. The service will begin at 6 pm. Visitation with family will follow.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
Plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Brugger
A living tribute »
A living tribute »