Jeffrey Scott Wilbur, 57, of Mount Joy, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was born in Emerson, NJ and moved into the Lancaster County area in 1974. He was the son of the late Bruce S. Wilbur, New Holland and Elaine M. Shopland Wilbur, Live Oaks, FL. Jeff was a graduate of Garden Spot High School and attended the Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he studied Computer Science. Jeff worked as a Structural Welder at Kinsley Construction, York County. His hobbies included muscle cars, motorcycles and playing pool. He played for many pool leagues in the county and won many tournaments, trophies and patches over the years. He was also a member of the Manheim VFW Dart League in the early 90's. He enjoyed attending the NASCAR races at Dover, DE for several years and was a huge Davey Allison and Tony Stewart fan.
Surviving in addition to his mother, his girlfriend Christine Cunningham, Lancaster. His sister: Karen (Michael) Stoltzfus, Lititz. One niece: Samantha Stoltzfus, Astoria, NY. Step-mother: Joyce McComsey, New Holland.
A Private Memorial Service will be planned by his family and friends at a later date. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
