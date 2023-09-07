Jeffrey S. Widders, 65, of Ephrata formerly of Akron and Leola, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Wayne M. and Ruth E. Horst Widders. He was the husband of Lori J. Spayd Widders for 42 years last April.
Jeff was a heavy equipment operator for New Enterprise Stone & Lime for 22 years. Previously he worked at Good's Furniture in the warehouse and prior to that at HM Stauffer's.
A 1976 Conestoga Valley HS graduate where he played basketball, he was an avid bowler. Most recently he bowled in the Brownstown Mixed League and the Lancaster Travel League. He also bowled in many National bowling tournaments over the years.
He was a Lifetime Member of Lanco Micro Midget Club where he started racing in 1974. He stopped racing in the mid 80's, when he then became a track official. He was Race Director from the early 2000's to 2011 and then back to an official until his passing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: a brother, Wayne, Jr. married to Marcia Widders, Lancaster; two nephews, Daniel Meyer, Matt (Jen) Widders; a niece, Amanda Widders; a sister-in-law, M. Lee married to Earl Meyer, Lebanon.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Private Interment: Memory Gardens. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions are welcomed to: LMMC-Medical Assistance Fund, PO Box 123, Stevens, PA 17578 and Mostly Muttz Rescue, PO Box 406, Gilbertsville, PA 19525. Furman's Leola
