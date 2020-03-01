Jeffrey S. Morris, 57, of Manheim Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of John W. Morris, Sr. and Freda (Steif) Morris.
Jeffrey was a 1980 graduate of Manheim Twp. High School. Prior to becoming disabled, he worked as a machinist for the International Paper Co. in Lancaster. For many years, he delivered newspapers for the LNP; a job he loved and through which he made many friends. Jeffrey had a special place in his heart for his feline companion, Max. He also enjoyed sports and was an avid Eagles Football fan.
In addition to his parents, Jeffrey is survived by his brother, John W. Morris, Jr. and his wife Tami of Lancaster. Also surviving is a niece, Colleen Rubio, her husband Byron, and their children Audrina, Jazmin and Camden; and nephews Preston and Pearson Haines.
A memorial service and celebration of Jeffrey's life will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in Jeffrey's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S 17th St. #800, Philadelphia, PA 19103 www.mymsaa.org/donate. To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »