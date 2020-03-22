Jeffrey S. Herr

Jeffrey Scott Herr, age 59, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, March 18th, 2020. He is the son of Kenneth Nelson Herr and the late Cathryn McGill Herr. He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Scott Herr.
He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Herr; his sons, Brett R. Bates and E. Ryan Herr; his sisters, Denise L. Herr, Brenda L. Santiago, Lisa A. Goyco; his brother, Kenneth L. Herr; and brother-in-law, Elvin Santiago.
Scott is now at peace with his late mother Cathryn and son Christopher Scott Herr. Scott was a bold character with a sense of humor that could put a smile on anyone's face. For all his faults, he loved with all his might and was beyond selfless. He cherished his family, loving wife, and his children. He was never afraid to show the love he had for everyone. He would be quick to give the biggest hug and crack a joke to make everyone smile and laugh. He will be greatly missed and kept in the hearts of all that loved him.
In the words of Jeffrey Scott Herr,
"Batman Out!"
At the convenience of the family, no services will be held.
To send a condolence, please visit Jeffrey's memorial page at: www.CremationPA.com.
