Jeffrey Ryan Fisher, 4, of 227A Osceola Mill Rd., Gordonville went to be with his brother Caleb in Heaven on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 due to injuries sustained in an accident in York Co., on Friday. He was the son of Mervin J. and Malinda King Fisher. Jeffrey attended the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his parents are brother, Jamie Luke; sisters, Marcia, Caroline, and Janessa; maternal grandparents, Elmer and Naomi King, York Co.; paternal grandparents, Emanuel and Lydiann Fisher, Gordonville; great-grandparents, Rachel King and Rebecca King. Caleb was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Melvin and Katie Beiler, Elam King, Amos C. and Rachel Fisher, Levi King.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. EST Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Dry Hill Cemetery, Gordonville. Furman's Leola
