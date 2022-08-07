Jeffrey R. "Jeff" Greenig, 48, of Mount Joy, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Born in Plainfield, NJ, he was the son of the late Robert W. Greenig and Jill (Hand) Moran, of Elizabethtown. Jeff was the husband of Jeanne (Kauth) Greenig, with whom he shared 20 happy years. He will also be missed by his son Dillon R. Greenig, at home and a brother William Moran, husband of Krystle, of NJ.
Jeff was a graduate of Rahway High School class of 1992. After graduation, he attended Central Lakes College, where he received an associate's degree in criminal justice. Jeff worked as a corrections officer in the Crow Wing County Jail in Brainerd, MN. Upon moving to Pennsylvania, Jeff started working for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Corrections as a corrections officer and then a parole agent. Jeff was a partner at LCBC Church. He was a Free and Accepted Mason. Jeff loved hunting, fishing, target shooting, and motorcycles. He was active in the Scouts BSA; he served as the assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 39 of Mount Joy.
A celebration of Jeff's life will take place at Calvary Bible Church, 629 Union School Road, Mount Joy, on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11 A.M. Family and Friends will be received from 10:00 11:00 A.M. Interment will be private. If you are unable to join the family in person, you are welcome to join a livestream of the service at https://youtu.be/GngfNhwL1mY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Scout BSA Troop 39, 303 Harvestview North, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To register an online condolence, please visit Jeff's memorial page at www. sheetzfuneralhome.com