Jeffrey R. Bollinger, 47, of Reinholds, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Wellspan York Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Raymond C. and Sharon F. (Musser) Bollinger and was the husband of Debra S. (Keffer) Bollinger with whom he shared 21 years of marriage.
He was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene.
Jeff was Vice President, agricultural lender for First Citizens Community Bank. He was an ag graduate of Penn State University.
Jeff was a loving and devoted father and husband who loved to spend time with his family hunting and fishing. He raised Suffolk sheep all his life and enjoyed watching his children show them all over the country.
In addition to his wife, Jeff is survived by two children, Emily S. Bollinger, Zachary R. Bollinger, both at home and a brother, Keith D. Bollinger of Manheim.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Lee Bollinger.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 9:00 to 11:30 AM at the Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 11:30 AM with the Rev. Dr. B.W. Hambrick officiating. Interment will take place in Middle Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jeff's memory may be made to United Junior Suffolk Sheep Association, P.O. Box 121, Holland, Iowa 50642.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.