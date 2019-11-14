Jeffrey Paul O'Donnell, 56, of Lititz, entered into rest unexpectedly at his home on Monday, November 11, 2019. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Judy (O'Donnell) Monk and step-son of Jay "Allen" Monk.
Jeff was a graduate of Solanco High School and went on to graduate from Temple University with a Master's in Music Education. He was an adjunct music professor at the University of Delaware in Newark. An accomplished and talented musician, Jeff studied under renowned oboist, Louis Rosenblatt. Jeff was the principal oboist for the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra and the Delaware Symphony Orchestra. He was also a freelance oboist and had played with the Kennett Symphony Orchestra and the Allegro Chamber Orchestra. He also enjoyed playing the English horn and always looked forward to the Endless Mountain Music Festival in Wellsboro each year. Jeff gave private oboe lessons, loved horses and was known to speak his mind.
In addition to his step-father, Jeff is survived by his companion of 19 years, Tom Keath; an aunt, Janet Aukamp; a sister, Joanne Jamison and an uncle, Jerry O'Donnell and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by a cousin, Brett Mylin.
A service celebrating Jeff's life will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Private interment will be in the Little Britain Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers, contributions may be made to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. at the above address, to offset final expenses.