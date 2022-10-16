Jeffrey Paul Myers, 65, of Brownstown, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on September 2, 2022 as the result of a car accident. He was the loving husband of Barbara Rodman-Myers. He was born in Lancaster, PA to Paul Lester & Polly Ann (Hoover) Myers.
Jeff worked 39 years, retiring in 2017 from Arconic in Lancaster, formerly Alcoa. He attended J.P. McCaskey & Willow Street Vo-Technical Schools and received his GED.
Jeff & his wife loved attending the Worship Center in Leola & belonged to a small group for more than 5 years. They loved vacationing with family and his son's family in Florida, riding their trike, going to car shows and swimming in their pool. He loved spending time with his 5 grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Jeffrey, wife Marilyn (Melendez), Jennifer (Myers) husband Jamie Kerwin, and stepdaughter Heather (Sweigart) fiance of Seth Todd. Grandchildren, Antonio & Angelina Myers, Jameson Paul Kerwin and step grandchildren Gage & Clay Schatz. Sisters, Kathy (Myers) Harry David Houghton, Lori (Myers) Chuck Christensen and brother Steve Myers. Sister-in-law Michele Myers. He was preceded in death by a brother Scott Myers, sister-in-law Jane Myers and stepson Shane Sweigart.
A visitation will be held on Saturday November 12, 2022 from 1112:00 at Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, followed by a Memorial Service with Pastor Matt Mylin officiating at noon. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
