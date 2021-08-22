Jeffrey N. Kulp, 63, of Winlock, WA, died August 11, 2021 after a short illness. Jeff was born August 13, 1957, to Robert and Anna Mae Kulp, Manheim. He was a 1976 graduate of Manheim Central High School. Jeff's love of the outdoors first took him to live in AZ and then WA. He was employed as a machinist at Cascade Hydraulics & Machine. Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching deer from his back porch, as well as singing on occasion at Castle Rock United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Jeff is survived by his siblings, Bob (Patti), Lancaster, Wes (Dina) and Brenda Ruhl, both of Manheim, as well as the love of his life, Janet Mercer, of Castle Rock, WA.
Along with Hospice, Jan provided Jeff with love, support and compassionate care, comforting not only Jeff, but his family who could not be with him. Jeff is resting in the arms of his Savior and singing with the angels. His ashes will be scattered in Gifford Pinchot National Forest, WA.
