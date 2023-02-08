Jeffrey Michael Koerner, 41, of Columbia, passed away at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Born in Plano, TX, he was the son of Richard and Sonia (Sydorowicz) Koerner. He was the loving husband of Amy (Souder) Koerner, with whom he shared over 13 years of marriage.
Jeffrey worked in the Pro Shop at Crossgates Golf Club in Millersville. He enjoyed fitness, especially weightlifting, and was a personal fitness trainer. He was an avid fan of the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Bills. He was also known to encourage others to be the best they can be. Most of all, he was a loving son and husband, with many memories to be cherished.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jeffrey leaves behind many friends, extended family in western New York, and his beloved dog, Lottie.
A wake will be held Sunday, February 26, at Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home in West Seneca, New York. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pilot Club of Lancaster, P.O. Box 8104, Lancaster, PA 17604.
