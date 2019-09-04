Jeffrey M. "Smitty" Smith, 60, of Manheim, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Nancy Kennedy Smith of Dannemora, N.Y. and the late Larry G. Smith of Manheim. Throughout his life Jeff was involved in auto sales, and was co-founder of Smith Auto Sales, Manheim. Jeff was a member of the Germania Band Club, Manheim, the Manheim V.F.W. and Skullduggers Association. For many years Jeff was involved in coaching the Manheim and Penryn VFW Little League Baseball Teams, and helped to lead the VFW Team to win the New Era Tournament. He was a passionate Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, Sixers, and Penn State fan. Smitty loved the town of Manheim and the many friends he made over the years; he had a generous heart, kind spirit, and was blessed with a close family and town that loved him back.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Nancy, is a son, Ryan M. Smith, companion of Nhi Truong of Philadelphia, two brothers: David M. Smith of Lancaster, Brian P. Smith husband of Pamela J. of Manheim, two sisters: Kathleen A. Horning wife of Craig E. of Lititz, Barb E. Shopf of Lancaster, and six nieces and five nephews. He will be lovingly missed by his Yorkie dog, Oscar.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Richard Catholic Church, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim, on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. All are welcome at Final Commendation and Farewell in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. Those desiring may send flowers or contributions in Jeff's memory to: Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com