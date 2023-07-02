The kind and gentle soul of Jeffrey Lloyd Caldwell, 41, of Manheim, passed on to his new life on June 30, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster County, he was the beloved son of Randy and Mary Trumbauer Caldwell of Manheim. He was a graduate of Manheim Central High School in 2000, Millersville University, and Lancaster Theological Seminary in 2017.
Jeff chose to become a chaplain, and served three years at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA, and most recently with Lifesong Hospice Division of Country Meadows Nursing Facilities in South Central PA. With a passion for the outdoors, Jeff was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed camping and hiking. Jeff was an enthusiastic Philadelphia Eagles fan. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast and spent many hours riding the backroads of PA as well as lengthy trips down south and through the Midwest. He cherished the time he could spend with his parents, his brother and sister and their families.
Surviving in addition to his parents Randy and Mary are his sister, Laura Caldwell-Wilson, and a brother, Timothy D. husband of Sarah Caldwell all of Elizabethtown, nieces: Kyra Caldwell, Kallista Wilson, Isabella Caldwell, and a nephew, Kyler Wilson, with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be lovingly missed by his faithful companion beagle dog, Junebug.
Services for Jeff will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
