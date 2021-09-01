Jeffrey Lee Kepner, 69, formerly of Lancaster, PA, and husband of Valarie A. Kepner, formerly of Muncy, PA, entered into rest Sunday, August 29, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Kepner, son of the late Doris Long Kepner and Ellsworth Kepner, was born in Lancaster, PA. He retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service and was a former member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Lancaster, PA.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jason A. Kepner (Elizabeth), of Carnation, WA, Jamie L. Kelley (Jorbie), of Snoqualmie, WA, and Jordan A. Kepner (Thomas Donaldson), of Augusta, GA; his grandchildren, Logan and Nathan Kepner, and River Kelly; his brothers, James Kepner (Margaret) and Daniel Kepner (Margaret), both of Lancaster, PA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held in Lancaster, PA, at the family's convenience.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
