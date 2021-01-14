Jeffrey L. Young, 56, a life-long resident of Manheim; died peacefully on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital following a long and courageous battle with Huntington's Disease. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jerry and Janice Imhoff Young.
Jeff was a 1982 graduate of Manheim Central High School. For many years Jeff worked as a sales associate for NAPA Auto Parts in Manheim. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. Jeff's interests included: hiking, nature photography, playing his guitar, and beach excursions. He was a 24/7 passionate and faithful Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.
Surviving is a sister, Lisa Young of Baltimore, MD, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services for Jeff will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
