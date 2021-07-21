Jeffrey L. Shelly, 70, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Born in Lancaster and a proud Manheim native, he was the son of the late Mahlon and Ruth Geib Shelly. Though retired from his career as an electrician, Jeff worked making people smile for license pictures. He was a known foodie, passionate Philadelphia Eagles fan, and enjoyed meditation and tai chi.
Surviving are two daughters: Jo Shelly of Redlands, CA, Jamie R. Shelly of Ephrata, three granddaughters: Alma, Hayley, Maya, a brother, Dennis, and five sisters: Nancy, Susan, Sandra, Vickie, and Lydia.
All who will miss Jeff's laugh and humor are invited to visit with his family at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 1:00 PM till 2:00 PM. Interment is private. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com