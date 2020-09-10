Jeffrey L. Sensenig, 61, of Willow Street, was called to his heavenly home on Tues., Sept. 8, 2020. Born in Ephrata, he was the loving son of Aubrey K., Jr. & Irene H. Steffy and the late Warren M. Sensenig. Married for 36 years, he was the devoted husband to Deborah J. (Gerhart) Sensenig.
Jeff attended Cocalico High School, later obtaining his GED to be an example to his sons about the importance of education. He was most recently employed at Cyprium Solutions Inc. of East Petersburg. Jeff was a well-skilled electrician, working in commercial construction for over 30 years. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed local deer & turkey hunting, fishing, and his backyard fire pit. Jeff found great peace in his deer-stand or sitting by the fire. Jeff and Deb were the perfect hosts; together, they always made people feel welcomed. Jeff was a talented drummer and formerly played in various worship bands. He attended Ephrata Community Church and was an evangelist at heart, sharing his testimony and the gospel to all. Jeff loved his family and was very proud of his sons. His stories will forever be remembered, and his unique, fun loving manner will forever be missed.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jeff is survived by two sons, Joshua L. Sensenig of Myerstown and Bradley S. Sensenig of Willow Street; and two sisters, Vickie Martin of Stevens and Debra Grove, wife of Cleon Grove III of Colorado Springs. He is predeceased by maternal grandparents, Reuben S. & Martha M. Weaver.
Viewing: Sat., Sept. 12th from 10am to 12pm at the Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Rd, Ephrata, PA 17522. Memorial Service: Mon., Sept. 14th at 7pm also at the church. In honor of Jeff, please dress casually. Interment is private in Memory Gardens, Ephrata.
Memorial contributions: Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. www.goodfuneral.com
