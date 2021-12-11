Jeffrey L. Kauffman, 63, of Lancaster, went into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Isaac and Verna Neff Kauffman. He was the loving husband of Cheryl D. Hornberger.
Mr. Kauffman was a material handler for East Penn Manufacturing, Lyon Station, PA, and he served in the U.S. Army. A member of the Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church, Brownstown, he loved fishing, singing, playing games, the beach, riding motorcycle and drawing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: children, Amanda Elstone, Leslie Straka, Jared Kauffman, Brandon Kauffman, Samantha Kauffman; three grandchildren and siblings, Gerald, James, Jay, Jann Kauffman and Juanita Akers. He was preceded in death by sisters, Jean Ludwig and Judith Brubaker.
The Memorial Service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 (greeting time 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.) at the Ebenezer EC Church, 23 S. State St., PO Box 338, Brownstown, PA 17508. Interment of ashes will be at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ebenezer EC Church.
