Jeffrey L. “Jake” Adair, 70, of Lititz, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, November 8th, 2021.
He is survived by his daughter, Jocelyn Douglas (Chad) and four sisters, Doris Hart, Cathy Boyd, Pat Kuhns and Bobbie Schwan, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Elmer and Martha Adair, he is preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Root.
Jeff served in the National Guard and was a proud member of the Lititz Springs VFW Post 1463. He grew up playing baseball and loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals. He was an avid golfer making several international trips to play; a Green Bay Packers fan; and he enjoyed playing cards with his sisters.
Family and friends will be received for visitation from 3 PM to 4 PM, Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Celebration of Jeff’s life will follow at 4 PM. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit:
A living tribute »